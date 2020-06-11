JP Morgan Upgrade Copart Inc. [CPRT]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Copart Inc. [NASDAQ: CPRT] price surged by 0.34 percent to reach at $0.3. A sum of 1805589 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.40M shares. Copart Inc. shares reached a high of $89.84 and dropped to a low of $88.24 until finishing in the latest session at $89.40.

The one-year CPRT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.89. The average equity rating for CPRT stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Copart Inc. [CPRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRT shares is $94.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Copart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $100 to $84. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Copart Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Copart Inc. is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRT in the course of the last twelve months was 84.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

CPRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Copart Inc. [CPRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.63. With this latest performance, CPRT shares gained by 7.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.43 for Copart Inc. [CPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.95, while it was recorded at 90.06 for the last single week of trading, and 84.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Copart Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Copart Inc. [CPRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.09 and a Gross Margin at +42.93. Copart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.98.

Return on Total Capital for CPRT is now 34.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Copart Inc. [CPRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.56. Additionally, CPRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Copart Inc. [CPRT] managed to generate an average of $80,755 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Copart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

CPRT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Copart Inc. posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Copart Inc. go to 22.30%.

Copart Inc. [CPRT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,044 million, or 82.30% of CPRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,786,177, which is approximately -0.426% of the company’s market cap and around 13.29% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,575,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.66 billion in CPRT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $772.46 million in CPRT stock with ownership of nearly 0.645% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Copart Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 310 institutional holders increased their position in Copart Inc. [NASDAQ:CPRT] by around 20,562,995 shares. Additionally, 393 investors decreased positions by around 18,101,214 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 152,625,392 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,289,601 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPRT stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,450,409 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 4,374,689 shares during the same period.