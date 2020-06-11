JP Morgan lifts Textron Inc. [TXT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Textron Inc. [NYSE: TXT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.18% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.78%. Over the last 12 months, TXT stock dropped by -27.33%. The one-year Textron Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -12.08. The average equity rating for TXT stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.07 billion, with 228.31 million shares outstanding and 226.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, TXT stock reached a trading volume of 2092993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Textron Inc. [TXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXT shares is $31.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Textron Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $60 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Textron Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Alembic Global Advisors analysts kept a Neutral rating on TXT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Textron Inc. is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXT in the course of the last twelve months was 16.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

TXT Stock Performance Analysis:

Textron Inc. [TXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.78. With this latest performance, TXT shares gained by 36.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.45 for Textron Inc. [TXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.35, while it was recorded at 38.10 for the last single week of trading, and 40.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Textron Inc. Fundamentals:

Textron Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

TXT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Textron Inc. posted 0.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.86/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Textron Inc. go to -5.44%.

Textron Inc. [TXT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,266 million, or 84.10% of TXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 33,312,624, which is approximately 4.642% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,733,274 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $990.99 million in TXT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $656.18 million in TXT stock with ownership of nearly -6.948% of the company’s market capitalization.

181 institutional holders increased their position in Textron Inc. [NYSE:TXT] by around 20,180,049 shares. Additionally, 262 investors decreased positions by around 23,522,694 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 144,972,980 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,675,723 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXT stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,146,983 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 7,578,280 shares during the same period.