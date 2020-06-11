Jefferies Upgrade Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: BLMN] closed the trading session at $12.17 on 06/10/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.67, while the highest price level was $13.14. The stocks have a year to date performance of -44.86 percent and weekly performance of -1.30 percent. The stock has been moved at -44.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.11M shares, BLMN reached to a volume of 5001837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLMN shares is $13.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLMN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $25, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on BLMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLMN in the course of the last twelve months was 15.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

BLMN stock trade performance evaluation

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.30. With this latest performance, BLMN shares gained by 6.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.19 for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.11, while it was recorded at 13.29 for the last single week of trading, and 17.05 for the last 200 days.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.80 and a Gross Margin at +11.43. Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.15.

Return on Total Capital for BLMN is now 10.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 120.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,467.41. Additionally, BLMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,351.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] managed to generate an average of $1,389 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 31.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. go to -9.88%.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,034 million, or 92.30% of BLMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLMN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,900,025, which is approximately -1.79% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,073,594 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $143.9 million in BLMN stocks shares; and JANA PARTNERS LLC, currently with $103.77 million in BLMN stock with ownership of nearly 24.688% of the company’s market capitalization.

124 institutional holders increased their position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:BLMN] by around 13,224,667 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 18,211,329 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 48,137,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,573,757 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLMN stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,289,152 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 5,566,844 shares during the same period.