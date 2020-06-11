Jefferies slashes price target on Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] – find out why.

Flowers Foods Inc. [NYSE: FLO] price plunged by -0.52 percent to reach at -$0.12. A sum of 1147612 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.62M shares. Flowers Foods Inc. shares reached a high of $23.43 and dropped to a low of $22.86 until finishing in the latest session at $22.97.

The one-year FLO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.73. The average equity rating for FLO stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLO shares is $23.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Flowers Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Flowers Foods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on FLO stock. On November 08, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for FLO shares from 24 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flowers Foods Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLO in the course of the last twelve months was 43.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

FLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.44. With this latest performance, FLO shares gained by 2.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.59 for Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.51, while it was recorded at 22.93 for the last single week of trading, and 22.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Flowers Foods Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.55 and a Gross Margin at +44.14. Flowers Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.99.

Return on Total Capital for FLO is now 11.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.69. Additionally, FLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] managed to generate an average of $16,963 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.Flowers Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

FLO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Flowers Foods Inc. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flowers Foods Inc. go to 4.94%.

Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,270 million, or 68.40% of FLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,694,506, which is approximately -1.07% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,604,642 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $406.49 million in FLO stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $380.12 million in FLO stock with ownership of nearly 1.756% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flowers Foods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in Flowers Foods Inc. [NYSE:FLO] by around 11,485,540 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 14,251,345 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 115,890,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,627,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLO stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,104,827 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 5,324,257 shares during the same period.