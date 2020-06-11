Hersha Hospitality Trust [HT] Revenue clocked in at $505.30 million, down -45.29% YTD: What’s Next?

Hersha Hospitality Trust [NYSE: HT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.85% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 35.14%. Over the last 12 months, HT stock dropped by -53.40%. The one-year Hersha Hospitality Trust stock forecast points to a potential downside of -81.32. The average equity rating for HT stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $230.60 million, with 38.56 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, HT stock reached a trading volume of 1587820 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hersha Hospitality Trust [HT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HT shares is $4.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HT stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Hersha Hospitality Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2019, representing the official price target for Hersha Hospitality Trust stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hersha Hospitality Trust is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for HT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for HT in the course of the last twelve months was 5.00.

HT Stock Performance Analysis:

Hersha Hospitality Trust [HT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.14. With this latest performance, HT shares gained by 77.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.09 for Hersha Hospitality Trust [HT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.03, while it was recorded at 8.55 for the last single week of trading, and 10.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hersha Hospitality Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hersha Hospitality Trust [HT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.10 and a Gross Margin at +13.27. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.88.

Return on Total Capital for HT is now -0.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hersha Hospitality Trust [HT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 146.44. Additionally, HT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 146.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hersha Hospitality Trust [HT] managed to generate an average of -$94,898 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.

HT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hersha Hospitality Trust posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -166.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hersha Hospitality Trust go to 27.80%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust [HT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $283 million, or 84.00% of HT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,687,470, which is approximately -11.384% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,831,226 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.49 million in HT stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $18.36 million in HT stock with ownership of nearly -3.467% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hersha Hospitality Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Hersha Hospitality Trust [NYSE:HT] by around 2,828,349 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 6,150,150 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 23,070,252 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,048,751 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HT stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 978,918 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,585,495 shares during the same period.