Hecla Mining Company [HL] is 1.47% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hecla Mining Company [NYSE: HL] closed the trading session at $3.44 on 06/10/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.20, while the highest price level was $3.47. The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.47 percent and weekly performance of 5.20 percent. The stock has been moved at 24.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 34.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 68.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.98M shares, HL reached to a volume of 12731940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hecla Mining Company [HL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $3.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Hecla Mining Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Company is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09.

HL stock trade performance evaluation

Hecla Mining Company [HL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.20. With this latest performance, HL shares gained by 34.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 126.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.34 for Hecla Mining Company [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.67, while it was recorded at 3.27 for the last single week of trading, and 2.54 for the last 200 days.

Hecla Mining Company [HL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Hecla Mining Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hecla Mining Company [HL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hecla Mining Company posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HL.

Hecla Mining Company [HL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $984 million, or 62.20% of HL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 50,069,059, which is approximately -7.148% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,055,629 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $148.7 million in HL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $120.92 million in HL stock with ownership of nearly 3.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

94 institutional holders increased their position in Hecla Mining Company [NYSE:HL] by around 38,380,945 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 43,650,698 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 229,451,856 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 311,483,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HL stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,309,701 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 11,048,359 shares during the same period.