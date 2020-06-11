Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] is -33.55% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Gulfport Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: GPOR] loss -8.60% on the last trading session, reaching $2.02 price per share at the time. Gulfport Energy Corporation represents 159.76 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $309.56 million with the latest information. GPOR stock price has been found in the range of $1.90 to $2.16.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.24M shares, GPOR reached a trading volume of 4632912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPOR shares is $1.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPOR stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Gulfport Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Gulfport Energy Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gulfport Energy Corporation is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPOR in the course of the last twelve months was 0.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for GPOR stock

Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.47. With this latest performance, GPOR shares dropped by -15.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.08 for Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.50, while it was recorded at 1.98 for the last single week of trading, and 2.05 for the last 200 days.

Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.63 and a Gross Margin at +15.85. Gulfport Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -176.01.

Return on Total Capital for GPOR is now 3.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -86.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.88. Additionally, GPOR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] managed to generate an average of -$6,719,322 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Gulfport Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gulfport Energy Corporation posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPOR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR]

There are presently around $325 million, or 95.60% of GPOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPOR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,651,478, which is approximately -0.032% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; FIREFLY VALUE PARTNERS, LP, holding 20,906,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.2 million in GPOR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $32.87 million in GPOR stock with ownership of nearly -0.687% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gulfport Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Gulfport Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:GPOR] by around 25,480,696 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 42,245,504 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 79,306,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,032,400 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPOR stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,016,985 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 19,708,225 shares during the same period.