Gordon Haskett lifts 3M Company [MMM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

3M Company [NYSE: MMM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.68% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.67%. Over the last 12 months, MMM stock dropped by -2.97%. The one-year 3M Company stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.62. The average equity rating for MMM stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $94.54 billion, with 576.80 million shares outstanding and 574.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.62M shares, MMM stock reached a trading volume of 2541488 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on 3M Company [MMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMM shares is $153.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMM stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for 3M Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2020, representing the official price target for 3M Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $143 to $150, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on MMM stock. On December 12, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for MMM shares from 180 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3M Company is set at 4.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMM in the course of the last twelve months was 41.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

MMM Stock Performance Analysis:

3M Company [MMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.67. With this latest performance, MMM shares gained by 12.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.55 for 3M Company [MMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.88, while it was recorded at 165.49 for the last single week of trading, and 159.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 3M Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 3M Company [MMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.70 and a Gross Margin at +47.63. 3M Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.22.

Return on Total Capital for MMM is now 24.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 3M Company [MMM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 211.66. Additionally, MMM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 181.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 3M Company [MMM] managed to generate an average of $47,523 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.3M Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

MMM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 3M Company posted 2.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.05/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3M Company go to 1.41%.

3M Company [MMM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $64,205 million, or 68.10% of MMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,858,528, which is approximately 2.682% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 41,395,375 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.9 billion in MMM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.82 billion in MMM stock with ownership of nearly -1.985% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 3M Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 958 institutional holders increased their position in 3M Company [NYSE:MMM] by around 26,303,065 shares. Additionally, 1,013 investors decreased positions by around 35,226,028 shares, while 203 investors held positions by with 323,625,642 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 385,154,735 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMM stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,546,256 shares, while 205 institutional investors sold positions of 5,187,252 shares during the same period.