Friday, June 12, 2020
type here...
Finance

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [FBHS] Is Currently -1.61 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

Industry

Market cap of Callaway Golf Company [ELY] reaches 1.56B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Callaway Golf Company plunged by -$0.13 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $17.46 during the day while...
Read more
Market

ROTH Capital Downgrade Iconix Brand Group Inc. [ICON]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Iconix Brand Group Inc. surged by $0.68 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.92 during the day...
Read more
Market

Barclays Initiated Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Applied Materials Inc. loss -0.48% on the last trading session, reaching $59.90 price per share at the time. Applied Materials Inc. represents 917.00...
Read more
Market

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] Revenue clocked in at $293.90 million, down -27.52% YTD: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. plunged by -$0.8 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $13.42 during the day...
Read more

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [NYSE: FBHS] slipped around -1.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $62.31 at the close of the session, down -1.61%. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. stock is now -4.64% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FBHS Stock saw the intraday high of $63.45 and lowest of $61.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 73.28, which means current price is +83.81% above from all time high which was touched on 02/14/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, FBHS reached a trading volume of 1198896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [FBHS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FBHS shares is $56.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FBHS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Nomura raised their target price from $43 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on FBHS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. is set at 2.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for FBHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for FBHS in the course of the last twelve months was 19.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has FBHS stock performed recently?

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [FBHS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.28. With this latest performance, FBHS shares gained by 14.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FBHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.18 for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [FBHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.25, while it was recorded at 63.88 for the last single week of trading, and 58.25 for the last 200 days.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [FBHS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [FBHS] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.02 and a Gross Margin at +34.82. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.49.

Return on Total Capital for FBHS is now 16.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [FBHS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.14. Additionally, FBHS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [FBHS] managed to generate an average of $17,486 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [FBHS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. posted 1.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.03/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FBHS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. go to 2.30%.

Insider trade positions for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [FBHS]

There are presently around $7,888 million, or 91.70% of FBHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FBHS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,702,928, which is approximately 4.054% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,835,409 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $686.21 million in FBHS stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $518.01 million in FBHS stock with ownership of nearly 0.989% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 240 institutional holders increased their position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [NYSE:FBHS] by around 13,096,708 shares. Additionally, 278 investors decreased positions by around 12,274,725 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 99,177,273 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,548,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FBHS stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,077,414 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 4,340,177 shares during the same period.

Previous articleGraphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] Stock trading around $14.48 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleDesigner Brands Inc. [DBI] is -49.75% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

More articles

Finance

The Chemours Company [CC] Stock trading around $16.05 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
The Chemours Company price plunged by -4.06 percent to reach at -$0.68. A sum of 1811710 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Finance

Mizuho slashes price target on HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] – find out why.

Edison Baldwin - 0
HollyFrontier Corporation stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.14% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more
Finance

WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] moved down -5.30: Why It’s Important

Annabelle Farmer - 0
WPX Energy Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.30% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC] Stock trading around $35.49 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Spirit Realty Capital Inc. traded at a low on 06/10/20, posting a -3.06 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $35.49....
Read more
Finance

The Chemours Company [CC] Stock trading around $16.05 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
The Chemours Company price plunged by -4.06 percent to reach at -$0.68. A sum of 1811710 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Companies

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI] gain 614.64% so far this year. What now?

Brandon Evans - 0
Allied Healthcare Products Inc. gained 7.55% or 0.61 points to close at $8.69 with a heavy trading volume of 1030100 shares. It opened...
Read more
Market

Market cap of Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] reaches 5.15B – now what?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Noble Energy Inc. closed the trading session at $10.75 on 06/10/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.63,...
Read more
Industry

R. F. Lafferty Downgrade Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Misty Lee - 0
Enable Midstream Partners LP slipped around -0.34 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.11 at the close of the session, down -5.27%....
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC] Stock trading around $35.49 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Spirit Realty Capital Inc. traded at a low on 06/10/20, posting a -3.06 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $35.49....
Read more
Finance

The Chemours Company [CC] Stock trading around $16.05 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
The Chemours Company price plunged by -4.06 percent to reach at -$0.68. A sum of 1811710 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more

Popular Category