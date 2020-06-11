Friday, June 12, 2020
For PPL Corporation [PPL], Seaport Global Securities sees a rise to $26.50. What next?

By Misty Lee

PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] plunged by -$0.51 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $28.415 during the day while it closed the day at $27.86. PPL Corporation stock has also loss -6.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PPL stock has declined by -4.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.35% and lost -22.35% year-on date.

The market cap for PPL stock reached $21.40 billion, with 767.95 million shares outstanding and 768.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.52M shares, PPL reached a trading volume of 8045457 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PPL Corporation [PPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $29.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for PPL Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2020, representing the official price target for PPL Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corporation is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19.

PPL stock trade performance evaluation

PPL Corporation [PPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.89. With this latest performance, PPL shares gained by 10.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.91 for PPL Corporation [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.94, while it was recorded at 29.39 for the last single week of trading, and 30.89 for the last 200 days.

PPL Corporation [PPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PPL Corporation [PPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.56 and a Gross Margin at +40.58. PPL Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.46.

Return on Total Capital for PPL is now 8.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PPL Corporation [PPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 178.18. Additionally, PPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PPL Corporation [PPL] managed to generate an average of $142,101 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.PPL Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PPL Corporation [PPL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PPL Corporation posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL Corporation go to 0.50%.

PPL Corporation [PPL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,795 million, or 69.00% of PPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,239,045, which is approximately 6.499% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,779,931 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.7 billion in PPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.22 billion in PPL stock with ownership of nearly 6.523% of the company’s market capitalization.

367 institutional holders increased their position in PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL] by around 44,873,002 shares. Additionally, 461 investors decreased positions by around 53,164,606 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 423,470,225 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 521,507,833 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPL stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,983,875 shares, while 141 institutional investors sold positions of 7,042,213 shares during the same period.

