Friday, June 12, 2020
Finance

For OPKO Health Inc. [OPK], Piper Jaffray sees a rise to $2.50. What next?

By Brandon Evans

OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ: OPK] traded at a high on 06/10/20, posting a 4.92 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.77. The results of the trading session contributed to over 15326409 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of OPKO Health Inc. stands at 9.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.34%.

The market cap for OPK stock reached $1.79 billion, with 640.58 million shares outstanding and 402.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.76M shares, OPK reached a trading volume of 15326409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]?

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for OPKO Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 25, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2018, representing the official price target for OPKO Health Inc. stock. On June 21, 2016, analysts increased their price target for OPK shares from 16 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OPKO Health Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has OPK stock performed recently?

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.57. With this latest performance, OPK shares gained by 15.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.91 for OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.10, while it was recorded at 2.55 for the last single week of trading, and 1.79 for the last 200 days.

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.79 and a Gross Margin at +29.34. OPKO Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.92.

Return on Total Capital for OPK is now -9.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.57. Additionally, OPK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] managed to generate an average of -$51,661 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.OPKO Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, OPKO Health Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPKO Health Inc. go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]

There are presently around $430 million, or 25.00% of OPK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,371,822, which is approximately -0.46% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,448,971 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.58 million in OPK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $48.68 million in OPK stock with ownership of nearly 3.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OPKO Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ:OPK] by around 14,429,566 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 26,567,204 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 122,032,767 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,029,537 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPK stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,045,987 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 12,538,787 shares during the same period.

Popular Category