For Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII], Oppenheimer sees a rise to $47. What next?

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CSII] loss -13.99% on the last trading session, reaching $33.01 price per share at the time. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. represents 34.15 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.13 billion with the latest information. CSII stock price has been found in the range of $33.00 to $35.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 290.68K shares, CSII reached a trading volume of 2458686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSII shares is $48.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSII stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $51 to $42, while BofA/Merrill kept a Underperform rating on CSII stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSII in the course of the last twelve months was 805.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

Trading performance analysis for CSII stock

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.39. With this latest performance, CSII shares dropped by -13.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.04 for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.59, while it was recorded at 38.50 for the last single week of trading, and 43.23 for the last 200 days.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.33 and a Gross Margin at +80.78. Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.10.

Return on Total Capital for CSII is now -0.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.18. Additionally, CSII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII] managed to generate an average of -$349 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cardiovascular Systems Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSII.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII]

There are presently around $1,299 million, or 98.40% of CSII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSII stocks are: BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,861,737, which is approximately -0.121% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,574,838 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $213.96 million in CSII stocks shares; and CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $103.26 million in CSII stock with ownership of nearly 12.185% of the company’s market capitalization.

96 institutional holders increased their position in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CSII] by around 3,300,685 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 2,430,939 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 28,108,141 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,839,765 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSII stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,014,399 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 933,632 shares during the same period.