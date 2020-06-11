Friday, June 12, 2020
type here...
Market

For Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII], Oppenheimer sees a rise to $47. What next?

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Industry

Maxim Group slashes price target on Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Two Harbors Investment Corp. closed the trading session at $5.88 on 06/09/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Finance

why Twitter Inc. [TWTR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $29.99

Brandon Evans - 0
Twitter Inc. traded at a high on 06/08/20, posting a 5.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $36.64. The results...
Read more
Industry

why MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.00

Brandon Evans - 0
MoneyGram International Inc. surged by $0.35 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.55 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

Gogo Inc. [GOGO] stock Initiated by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $10

Edison Baldwin - 0
Gogo Inc. traded at a high on 06/05/20, posting a 1.77 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.16. The results...
Read more

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CSII] loss -13.99% on the last trading session, reaching $33.01 price per share at the time. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. represents 34.15 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.13 billion with the latest information. CSII stock price has been found in the range of $33.00 to $35.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 290.68K shares, CSII reached a trading volume of 2458686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSII shares is $48.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSII stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $51 to $42, while BofA/Merrill kept a Underperform rating on CSII stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSII in the course of the last twelve months was 805.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

Trading performance analysis for CSII stock

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.39. With this latest performance, CSII shares dropped by -13.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.04 for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.59, while it was recorded at 38.50 for the last single week of trading, and 43.23 for the last 200 days.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.33 and a Gross Margin at +80.78. Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.10.

Return on Total Capital for CSII is now -0.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.18. Additionally, CSII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII] managed to generate an average of -$349 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cardiovascular Systems Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSII.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII]

There are presently around $1,299 million, or 98.40% of CSII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSII stocks are: BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,861,737, which is approximately -0.121% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,574,838 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $213.96 million in CSII stocks shares; and CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $103.26 million in CSII stock with ownership of nearly 12.185% of the company’s market capitalization.

96 institutional holders increased their position in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CSII] by around 3,300,685 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 2,430,939 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 28,108,141 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,839,765 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSII stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,014,399 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 933,632 shares during the same period.

Previous articleOmega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] Revenue clocked in at $958.20 million, down -22.95% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleGoldman slashes price target on Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] – find out why.

More articles

Market

Market cap of Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] reaches 5.15B – now what?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Noble Energy Inc. closed the trading session at $10.75 on 06/10/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.63,...
Read more
Market

DaVita Inc. [DVA] stock Upgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $97

Brandon Evans - 0
DaVita Inc. plunged by -$1.6 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $84.92 during the day while it...
Read more
Market

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] Revenue clocked in at $22.72 billion, up 18.61% YTD: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Gilead Sciences Inc. closed the trading session at $77.07 on 06/10/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $76.88,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC] Stock trading around $35.49 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Spirit Realty Capital Inc. traded at a low on 06/10/20, posting a -3.06 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $35.49....
Read more
Finance

The Chemours Company [CC] Stock trading around $16.05 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
The Chemours Company price plunged by -4.06 percent to reach at -$0.68. A sum of 1811710 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Companies

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI] gain 614.64% so far this year. What now?

Brandon Evans - 0
Allied Healthcare Products Inc. gained 7.55% or 0.61 points to close at $8.69 with a heavy trading volume of 1030100 shares. It opened...
Read more
Market

Market cap of Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] reaches 5.15B – now what?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Noble Energy Inc. closed the trading session at $10.75 on 06/10/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.63,...
Read more
Industry

R. F. Lafferty Downgrade Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Misty Lee - 0
Enable Midstream Partners LP slipped around -0.34 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.11 at the close of the session, down -5.27%....
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC] Stock trading around $35.49 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Spirit Realty Capital Inc. traded at a low on 06/10/20, posting a -3.06 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $35.49....
Read more
Finance

The Chemours Company [CC] Stock trading around $16.05 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
The Chemours Company price plunged by -4.06 percent to reach at -$0.68. A sum of 1811710 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more

Popular Category