For Advanced Disposal Services Inc. [ADSW], UBS sees a rise to $33. What next?

Advanced Disposal Services Inc. [NYSE: ADSW] slipped around -0.05 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $31.60 at the close of the session, down -0.16%. Advanced Disposal Services Inc. stock is now -3.86% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADSW Stock saw the intraday high of $31.92 and lowest of $31.29 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.15, which means current price is +10.68% above from all time high which was touched on 02/24/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, ADSW reached a trading volume of 1944571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Advanced Disposal Services Inc. [ADSW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADSW shares is $32.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADSW stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Advanced Disposal Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Advanced Disposal Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Underperform rating on ADSW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Disposal Services Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADSW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADSW in the course of the last twelve months was 52.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has ADSW stock performed recently?

Advanced Disposal Services Inc. [ADSW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.64. With this latest performance, ADSW shares dropped by -2.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADSW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.63 for Advanced Disposal Services Inc. [ADSW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.20, while it was recorded at 31.66 for the last single week of trading, and 32.61 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Disposal Services Inc. [ADSW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Disposal Services Inc. [ADSW] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.99 and a Gross Margin at +17.60. Advanced Disposal Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.41.

Return on Total Capital for ADSW is now 3.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Disposal Services Inc. [ADSW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 205.17. Additionally, ADSW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 196.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advanced Disposal Services Inc. [ADSW] managed to generate an average of -$1,065 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Advanced Disposal Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Advanced Disposal Services Inc. [ADSW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Advanced Disposal Services Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -44.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADSW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Disposal Services Inc. go to 19.72%.

Insider trade positions for Advanced Disposal Services Inc. [ADSW]

There are presently around $3,039 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADSW stocks are: CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 16,572,106, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,859,380 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $217.1 million in ADSW stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $211.01 million in ADSW stock with ownership of nearly 2.78% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Disposal Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Disposal Services Inc. [NYSE:ADSW] by around 14,573,237 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 17,457,653 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 63,976,693 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,007,583 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADSW stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,869,249 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 8,602,471 shares during the same period.