Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] Is Currently 1.52 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ: EXAS] gained 1.52% or 1.39 points to close at $92.75 with a heavy trading volume of 1700215 shares. It opened the trading session at $91.23, the shares rose to $92.91 and dropped to $90.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EXAS points out that the company has recorded 10.17% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -163.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, EXAS reached to a volume of 1700215 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXAS shares is $98.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Exact Sciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Exact Sciences Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on EXAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exact Sciences Corporation is set at 3.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.31.

Trading performance analysis for EXAS stock

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.82. With this latest performance, EXAS shares gained by 10.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.75 for Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.63, while it was recorded at 89.23 for the last single week of trading, and 86.06 for the last 200 days.

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.51 and a Gross Margin at +73.44. Exact Sciences Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.59.

Return on Total Capital for EXAS is now -7.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.74. Additionally, EXAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] managed to generate an average of -$20,436 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Exact Sciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exact Sciences Corporation posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.56/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 46.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXAS.

An analysis of insider ownership at Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]

There are presently around $12,212 million, or 90.30% of EXAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXAS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 21,782,586, which is approximately 16.493% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,768,872 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 billion in EXAS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $706.24 million in EXAS stock with ownership of nearly -0.696% of the company’s market capitalization.

247 institutional holders increased their position in Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ:EXAS] by around 18,259,368 shares. Additionally, 270 investors decreased positions by around 16,776,949 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 98,635,205 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,671,522 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXAS stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,465,660 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 4,786,778 shares during the same period.