Friday, June 12, 2020
EPR Properties [EPR] Is Currently -7.87 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Edison Baldwin

EPR Properties [NYSE: EPR] loss -7.87% or -3.3 points to close at $38.62 with a heavy trading volume of 2643154 shares. It opened the trading session at $42.15, the shares rose to $42.24 and dropped to $37.1312, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EPR points out that the company has recorded -45.20% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -207.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, EPR reached to a volume of 2643154 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EPR Properties [EPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPR shares is $29.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for EPR Properties shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $74 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for EPR Properties stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while SunTrust analysts kept a Buy rating on EPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EPR Properties is set at 2.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.61.

Trading performance analysis for EPR stock

EPR Properties [EPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.58. With this latest performance, EPR shares gained by 45.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.00 for EPR Properties [EPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.98, while it was recorded at 41.65 for the last single week of trading, and 57.93 for the last 200 days.

EPR Properties [EPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EPR Properties [EPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.76 and a Gross Margin at +66.50. EPR Properties’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.62.

Return on Total Capital for EPR is now 3.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EPR Properties [EPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.07. Additionally, EPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EPR Properties [EPR] managed to generate an average of $2,492,839 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

EPR Properties [EPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EPR Properties posted 0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.75/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPR Properties go to 7.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at EPR Properties [EPR]

There are presently around $2,660 million, or 83.20% of EPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,680,997, which is approximately -3.537% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,740,899 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $450.26 million in EPR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $129.53 million in EPR stock with ownership of nearly 4.801% of the company’s market capitalization.

176 institutional holders increased their position in EPR Properties [NYSE:EPR] by around 10,320,968 shares. Additionally, 242 investors decreased positions by around 13,945,064 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 39,179,858 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,445,890 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPR stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,168,328 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 3,739,350 shares during the same period.

