Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] stock Resumed by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $155

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: DLR] closed the trading session at $138.28 on 06/10/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $138.17, while the highest price level was $143.49. The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.48 percent and weekly performance of -0.87 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, DLR reached to a volume of 2156673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLR shares is $147.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Digital Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on DLR stock. On April 13, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DLR shares from 142 to 144.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Realty Trust Inc. is set at 4.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLR in the course of the last twelve months was 612.74.

DLR stock trade performance evaluation

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.87. With this latest performance, DLR shares dropped by -4.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.73 for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.76, while it was recorded at 139.92 for the last single week of trading, and 129.30 for the last 200 days.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.74 and a Gross Margin at +26.55. Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.20.

Return on Total Capital for DLR is now 1.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.28. Additionally, DLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 129.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] managed to generate an average of $374,039 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -44.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. go to 16.66%.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $39,144 million, or 89.95% of DLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,020,059, which is approximately 13.965% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,587,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.48 billion in DLR stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.24 billion in DLR stock with ownership of nearly -13.409% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 448 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:DLR] by around 37,620,959 shares. Additionally, 484 investors decreased positions by around 39,462,604 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 199,594,288 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,677,851 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLR stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,895,694 shares, while 183 institutional investors sold positions of 16,055,606 shares during the same period.