Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Loews Corporation [L] – find out why.

Loews Corporation [NYSE: L] loss -5.46% or -2.09 points to close at $36.17 with a heavy trading volume of 1483541 shares. It opened the trading session at $37.88, the shares rose to $37.88 and dropped to $36.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for L points out that the company has recorded -28.13% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -32.35% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, L reached to a volume of 1483541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Loews Corporation [L]:

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Loews Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $48 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2015, representing the official price target for Loews Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $53 to $51, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on L stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Loews Corporation is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for L stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for L in the course of the last twelve months was 11.02.

Trading performance analysis for L stock

Loews Corporation [L] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.94. With this latest performance, L shares gained by 20.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for L stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.34 for Loews Corporation [L]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.75, while it was recorded at 37.99 for the last single week of trading, and 45.27 for the last 200 days.

Loews Corporation [L]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Loews Corporation [L] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.70. Loews Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.31.

Return on Total Capital for L is now 4.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Loews Corporation [L] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.95. Additionally, L Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Loews Corporation [L] managed to generate an average of $50,094 per employee.

Loews Corporation [L]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Loews Corporation posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -153.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for L. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Loews Corporation go to 14.03%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Loews Corporation [L]

There are presently around $7,056 million, or 66.70% of L stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of L stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,847,696, which is approximately 1.787% of the company’s market cap and around 15.24% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 19,213,296 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $735.1 million in L stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $671.53 million in L stock with ownership of nearly -1.771% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Loews Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in Loews Corporation [NYSE:L] by around 11,483,520 shares. Additionally, 282 investors decreased positions by around 12,919,584 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 160,006,947 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,410,051 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. L stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 725,882 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 1,578,549 shares during the same period.