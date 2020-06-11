DaVita Inc. [DVA] stock Upgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $97

DaVita Inc. [NYSE: DVA] plunged by -$1.6 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $84.92 during the day while it closed the day at $82.90. DaVita Inc. stock has also gained 3.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DVA stock has inclined by 10.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.96% and gained 10.49% year-on date.

The market cap for DVA stock reached $10.35 billion, with 124.90 million shares outstanding and 118.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, DVA reached a trading volume of 1199373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DaVita Inc. [DVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVA shares is $86.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for DaVita Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2019, representing the official price target for DaVita Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DaVita Inc. is set at 3.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for DVA in the course of the last twelve months was 4.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

DVA stock trade performance evaluation

DaVita Inc. [DVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.99. With this latest performance, DVA shares gained by 2.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.54 for DaVita Inc. [DVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.97, while it was recorded at 85.01 for the last single week of trading, and 72.03 for the last 200 days.

DaVita Inc. [DVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DaVita Inc. [DVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.41 and a Gross Margin at +25.10. DaVita Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.21.

Return on Total Capital for DVA is now 11.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DaVita Inc. [DVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 523.85. Additionally, DVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 501.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DaVita Inc. [DVA] managed to generate an average of $10,874 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.DaVita Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DaVita Inc. [DVA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DaVita Inc. posted 1.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.11/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DaVita Inc. go to 10.05%.

DaVita Inc. [DVA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,753 million, or 96.90% of DVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DVA stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 38,095,570, which is approximately -1.219% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,770,828 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $910.13 million in DVA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $606.86 million in DVA stock with ownership of nearly -1.65% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DaVita Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 229 institutional holders increased their position in DaVita Inc. [NYSE:DVA] by around 10,334,607 shares. Additionally, 254 investors decreased positions by around 13,705,618 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 91,381,094 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,421,319 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DVA stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,196,517 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 5,227,378 shares during the same period.