Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] is -56.91% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: PLAY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.10% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.73%. Over the last 12 months, PLAY stock dropped by -66.41%. The one-year Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -20.63. The average equity rating for PLAY stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $827.76 million, with 30.58 million shares outstanding and 40.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.25M shares, PLAY stock reached a trading volume of 12784369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLAY shares is $14.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $44 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on PLAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLAY in the course of the last twelve months was 18.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

PLAY Stock Performance Analysis:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.73. With this latest performance, PLAY shares gained by 59.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.46 for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.82, while it was recorded at 19.18 for the last single week of trading, and 31.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.33 and a Gross Margin at +17.46. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.40.

Return on Total Capital for PLAY is now 11.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,129.00. Additionally, PLAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,093.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] managed to generate an average of $6,303 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 127.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

PLAY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. posted 1.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. go to 4.58%.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $641 million, or 72.50% of PLAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLAY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,543,472, which is approximately -4.97% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,424,602 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.94 million in PLAY stocks shares; and KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P., currently with $52.48 million in PLAY stock with ownership of nearly 89.356% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:PLAY] by around 5,259,035 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 7,519,063 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 20,516,405 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,294,503 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLAY stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,238,069 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 4,028,552 shares during the same period.