Celsion Corporation [CLSN] moved up 20.22: Why It’s Important

Celsion Corporation [NASDAQ: CLSN] jumped around 0.56 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.33 at the close of the session, up 20.22%. Celsion Corporation stock is now 94.74% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CLSN Stock saw the intraday high of $3.40 and lowest of $2.7579 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.65, which means current price is +385.07% above from all time high which was touched on 05/26/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, CLSN reached a trading volume of 4055137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Celsion Corporation [CLSN]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Celsion Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2017, representing the official price target for Celsion Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celsion Corporation is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 200.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

How has CLSN stock performed recently?

Celsion Corporation [CLSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.88. With this latest performance, CLSN shares gained by 162.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 131.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.84 for Celsion Corporation [CLSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.66, while it was recorded at 2.91 for the last single week of trading, and 1.52 for the last 200 days.

Celsion Corporation [CLSN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Celsion Corporation [CLSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -4113.09. Celsion Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3370.31.

Return on Total Capital for CLSN is now -73.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -95.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Celsion Corporation [CLSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.86. Additionally, CLSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Celsion Corporation [CLSN] managed to generate an average of -$581,087 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Celsion Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Celsion Corporation [CLSN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Celsion Corporation posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.32/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLSN.

Insider trade positions for Celsion Corporation [CLSN]

There are presently around $7 million, or 13.90% of CLSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLSN stocks are: CVI HOLDINGS, LLC with ownership of 1,139,110, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 719,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.99 million in CLSN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.43 million in CLSN stock with ownership of nearly 97.071% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Celsion Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Celsion Corporation [NASDAQ:CLSN] by around 1,275,417 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 101,835 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 1,096,865 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,474,117 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLSN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,160,502 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 84,842 shares during the same period.