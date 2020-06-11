Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] – find out why.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ: PACB] slipped around -0.33 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.69 at the close of the session, down -8.21%. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock is now -28.21% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PACB Stock saw the intraday high of $4.035 and lowest of $3.68 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.93, which means current price is +67.73% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, PACB reached a trading volume of 1730697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACB shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Piper Jaffray analysts kept a Overweight rating on PACB stock. On April 02, 2019, analysts increased their price target for PACB shares from 4.50 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for PACB in the course of the last twelve months was 27.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has PACB stock performed recently?

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.60. With this latest performance, PACB shares gained by 3.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.83 for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.35, while it was recorded at 3.88 for the last single week of trading, and 4.40 for the last 200 days.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -110.62 and a Gross Margin at +38.04. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -92.57.

Return on Total Capital for PACB is now -81.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.30. Additionally, PACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] managed to generate an average of -$208,252 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]

There are presently around $474 million, or 93.50% of PACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PACB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,834,826, which is approximately 6.661% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,467,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.02 million in PACB stocks shares; and BELLEVUE GROUP AG, currently with $29.66 million in PACB stock with ownership of nearly 28.678% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ:PACB] by around 34,566,919 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 31,888,169 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 51,570,530 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,025,618 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PACB stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,952,430 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 14,258,506 shares during the same period.