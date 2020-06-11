Cadence Bancorporation [CADE] is -49.26% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cadence Bancorporation [NYSE: CADE] price plunged by -9.63 percent to reach at -$0.98. A sum of 2095211 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.33M shares. Cadence Bancorporation shares reached a high of $10.15 and dropped to a low of $9.18 until finishing in the latest session at $9.20.

The one-year CADE stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.84. The average equity rating for CADE stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cadence Bancorporation [CADE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CADE shares is $8.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CADE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for Cadence Bancorporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $20 to $16.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2019, representing the official price target for Cadence Bancorporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cadence Bancorporation is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for CADE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.95.

CADE Stock Performance Analysis:

Cadence Bancorporation [CADE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.11. With this latest performance, CADE shares gained by 51.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CADE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.42 for Cadence Bancorporation [CADE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.68, while it was recorded at 9.82 for the last single week of trading, and 13.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cadence Bancorporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cadence Bancorporation [CADE] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.25. Cadence Bancorporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.49.

Return on Total Capital for CADE is now 11.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cadence Bancorporation [CADE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.27. Additionally, CADE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cadence Bancorporation [CADE] managed to generate an average of $108,856 per employee.

CADE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cadence Bancorporation posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -31.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CADE.

Cadence Bancorporation [CADE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,146 million, or 90.70% of CADE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CADE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,605,875, which is approximately -1.236% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,388,816 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $136.3 million in CADE stocks shares; and SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $80.34 million in CADE stock with ownership of nearly 10.157% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cadence Bancorporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Cadence Bancorporation [NYSE:CADE] by around 14,418,749 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 19,129,887 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 79,014,461 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,563,097 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CADE stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,307,434 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 8,081,356 shares during the same period.