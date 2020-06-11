Friday, June 12, 2020
type here...
Finance

Buckingham Research lifts Welbilt Inc. [WBT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Misty Lee

Must read

Finance

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] Stock trading around $14.48 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Graphic Packaging Holding Company traded at a low on 06/10/20, posting a -3.79 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.48....
Read more
Industry

Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] Is Currently 7.58 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Resideo Technologies Inc. surged by $0.61 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $8.67 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT] moved up 1.32: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated jumped around 0.2 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $15.38 at the close of the session, up 1.32%. Corcept...
Read more
Companies

Oppenheimer Downgrade Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.08% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of...
Read more

Welbilt Inc. [NYSE: WBT] slipped around -0.46 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.92 at the close of the session, down -6.23%. Welbilt Inc. stock is now -55.67% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WBT Stock saw the intraday high of $7.37 and lowest of $6.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.81, which means current price is +118.30% above from all time high which was touched on 01/24/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, WBT reached a trading volume of 1481675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Welbilt Inc. [WBT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBT shares is $8.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Buckingham Research have made an estimate for Welbilt Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Welbilt Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $19, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on WBT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Welbilt Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.58.

How has WBT stock performed recently?

Welbilt Inc. [WBT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.00. With this latest performance, WBT shares gained by 34.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.57 for Welbilt Inc. [WBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.21, while it was recorded at 7.55 for the last single week of trading, and 12.53 for the last 200 days.

Welbilt Inc. [WBT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Welbilt Inc. [WBT] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.99 and a Gross Margin at +33.43. Welbilt Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.51.

Return on Total Capital for WBT is now 13.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Welbilt Inc. [WBT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 570.51. Additionally, WBT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 566.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Welbilt Inc. [WBT] managed to generate an average of $10,961 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Welbilt Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Welbilt Inc. [WBT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Welbilt Inc. posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Welbilt Inc. go to -4.00%.

Insider trade positions for Welbilt Inc. [WBT]

There are presently around $964 million, or 94.80% of WBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBT stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 11,942,238, which is approximately 18.443% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,883,947 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.7 million in WBT stocks shares; and IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC, currently with $81.87 million in WBT stock with ownership of nearly -1.579% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Welbilt Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Welbilt Inc. [NYSE:WBT] by around 16,771,532 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 27,825,083 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 86,073,475 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,670,090 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBT stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,515,801 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 15,540,239 shares during the same period.

Previous articleSally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] Revenue clocked in at $3.79 billion, down -18.47% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleJanney slashes price target on Fluidigm Corporation [FLDM] – find out why.

More articles

Finance

The Chemours Company [CC] Stock trading around $16.05 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
The Chemours Company price plunged by -4.06 percent to reach at -$0.68. A sum of 1811710 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Finance

Mizuho slashes price target on HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] – find out why.

Edison Baldwin - 0
HollyFrontier Corporation stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.14% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more
Finance

WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] moved down -5.30: Why It’s Important

Annabelle Farmer - 0
WPX Energy Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.30% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC] Stock trading around $35.49 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Spirit Realty Capital Inc. traded at a low on 06/10/20, posting a -3.06 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $35.49....
Read more
Finance

The Chemours Company [CC] Stock trading around $16.05 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
The Chemours Company price plunged by -4.06 percent to reach at -$0.68. A sum of 1811710 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Companies

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI] gain 614.64% so far this year. What now?

Brandon Evans - 0
Allied Healthcare Products Inc. gained 7.55% or 0.61 points to close at $8.69 with a heavy trading volume of 1030100 shares. It opened...
Read more
Market

Market cap of Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] reaches 5.15B – now what?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Noble Energy Inc. closed the trading session at $10.75 on 06/10/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.63,...
Read more
Industry

R. F. Lafferty Downgrade Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Misty Lee - 0
Enable Midstream Partners LP slipped around -0.34 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.11 at the close of the session, down -5.27%....
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC] Stock trading around $35.49 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Spirit Realty Capital Inc. traded at a low on 06/10/20, posting a -3.06 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $35.49....
Read more
Finance

The Chemours Company [CC] Stock trading around $16.05 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
The Chemours Company price plunged by -4.06 percent to reach at -$0.68. A sum of 1811710 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more

Popular Category