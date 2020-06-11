BMO Capital Markets Upgrade Ares Management Corporation [ARES]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Ares Management Corporation [NYSE: ARES] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.15% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.64%. Over the last 12 months, ARES stock rose by 49.67%. The one-year Ares Management Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.94. The average equity rating for ARES stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.56 billion, with 118.37 million shares outstanding and 86.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, ARES stock reached a trading volume of 1908425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ares Management Corporation [ARES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARES shares is $41.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARES stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ares Management Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Ares Management Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ares Management Corporation is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.82.

ARES Stock Performance Analysis:

Ares Management Corporation [ARES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.64. With this latest performance, ARES shares gained by 11.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.15 for Ares Management Corporation [ARES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.29, while it was recorded at 39.60 for the last single week of trading, and 32.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ares Management Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ares Management Corporation [ARES] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.67 and a Gross Margin at +68.73. Ares Management Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.89.

Return on Total Capital for ARES is now 0.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ares Management Corporation [ARES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,115.21. Additionally, ARES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,803.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ares Management Corporation [ARES] managed to generate an average of $117,678 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

ARES Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ares Management Corporation posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ares Management Corporation go to 12.51%.

Ares Management Corporation [ARES] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,744 million, or 62.20% of ARES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARES stocks are: SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. with ownership of 12,130,540, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 10,215,079 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $404.52 million in ARES stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $281.29 million in ARES stock with ownership of nearly 3.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

109 institutional holders increased their position in Ares Management Corporation [NYSE:ARES] by around 22,995,395 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 7,740,409 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 63,822,231 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,558,035 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARES stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,767,004 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,332,832 shares during the same period.