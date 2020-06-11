Barclays slashes price target on PBF Energy Inc [PBF] – find out why.

PBF Energy Inc [NYSE: PBF] plunged by -$1.06 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $14.26 during the day while it closed the day at $13.40. PBF Energy Inc stock has also gained 12.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PBF stock has inclined by 1.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -55.08% and lost -57.28% year-on date.

The market cap for PBF stock reached $1.36 billion, with 119.38 million shares outstanding and 74.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.23M shares, PBF reached a trading volume of 3468882 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PBF Energy Inc [PBF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBF shares is $12.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBF stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for PBF Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $23 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2020, representing the official price target for PBF Energy Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PBF Energy Inc is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

PBF stock trade performance evaluation

PBF Energy Inc [PBF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.98. With this latest performance, PBF shares gained by 24.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.17 for PBF Energy Inc [PBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.52, while it was recorded at 13.86 for the last single week of trading, and 22.23 for the last 200 days.

PBF Energy Inc [PBF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PBF Energy Inc [PBF] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.42 and a Gross Margin at +3.53. PBF Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.30.

Return on Total Capital for PBF is now 10.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PBF Energy Inc [PBF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.79. Additionally, PBF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PBF Energy Inc [PBF] managed to generate an average of $92,650 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 31.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.86.PBF Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PBF Energy Inc [PBF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PBF Energy Inc posted 0.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.87/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF Energy Inc go to 10.27%.

PBF Energy Inc [PBF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,376 million, or 79.40% of PBF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,453,870, which is approximately 4.638% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,462,103 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $136.82 million in PBF stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $106.0 million in PBF stock with ownership of nearly -7.314% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PBF Energy Inc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in PBF Energy Inc [NYSE:PBF] by around 17,457,287 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 21,130,546 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 56,558,878 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,146,711 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBF stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,017,556 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 6,713,705 shares during the same period.