Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] moved down -0.37: Why It’s Important

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ARWR] slipped around -0.13 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $35.01 at the close of the session, down -0.37%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -44.81% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARWR Stock saw the intraday high of $35.79 and lowest of $33.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 73.72, which means current price is +79.45% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, ARWR reached a trading volume of 1014917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR]?

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $60, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Overweight rating on ARWR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.03.

How has ARWR stock performed recently?

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.37. With this latest performance, ARWR shares dropped by -3.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.22 for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.35, while it was recorded at 34.48 for the last single week of trading, and 40.63 for the last 200 days.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.25. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.27.

Return on Total Capital for ARWR is now 35.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 39.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] managed to generate an average of $507,275 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 341.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Earnings analysis for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -27.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 7.33%.

Insider trade positions for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR]

There are presently around $2,338 million, or 65.50% of ARWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARWR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,431,618, which is approximately 0.572% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,628,526 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $338.35 million in ARWR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $150.91 million in ARWR stock with ownership of nearly 4.127% of the company’s market capitalization.

132 institutional holders increased their position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ARWR] by around 8,441,867 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 6,527,586 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 51,575,099 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,544,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARWR stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,784,840 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 2,890,063 shares during the same period.