Alteryx Inc. [AYX] Revenue clocked in at $450.70 million, up 46.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Alteryx Inc. [NYSE: AYX] gained 5.02% or 6.98 points to close at $146.10 with a heavy trading volume of 1353834 shares. It opened the trading session at $141.13, the shares rose to $146.86 and dropped to $140.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AYX points out that the company has recorded 35.27% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -94.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, AYX reached to a volume of 1353834 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alteryx Inc. [AYX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AYX shares is $140.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AYX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Alteryx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $90 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Alteryx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $88, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on AYX stock. On February 14, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AYX shares from 151 to 167.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alteryx Inc. is set at 8.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for AYX in the course of the last twelve months was 412.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

Trading performance analysis for AYX stock

Alteryx Inc. [AYX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.39. With this latest performance, AYX shares gained by 13.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.98 for Alteryx Inc. [AYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.56, while it was recorded at 140.13 for the last single week of trading, and 116.51 for the last 200 days.

Alteryx Inc. [AYX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alteryx Inc. [AYX] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.11 and a Gross Margin at +90.58. Alteryx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.49.

Return on Total Capital for AYX is now 4.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alteryx Inc. [AYX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 172.84. Additionally, AYX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 155.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alteryx Inc. [AYX] managed to generate an average of $22,619 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Alteryx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Alteryx Inc. [AYX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alteryx Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 116.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AYX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alteryx Inc. go to 41.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alteryx Inc. [AYX]

There are presently around $6,914 million, or 95.20% of AYX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYX stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 5,308,024, which is approximately -11.159% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,346,812 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $604.73 million in AYX stocks shares; and ABDIEL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LP, currently with $513.08 million in AYX stock with ownership of nearly 3.479% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alteryx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in Alteryx Inc. [NYSE:AYX] by around 8,073,819 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 6,471,173 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 35,150,987 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,695,979 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYX stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,327,108 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,339,056 shares during the same period.