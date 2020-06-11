ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [AEY] is 43.50% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AEY] price plunged by -12.95 percent to reach at -$0.52. A sum of 1707172 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 179.50K shares. ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. shares reached a high of $4.39 and dropped to a low of $3.33 until finishing in the latest session at $3.53.

Guru’s Opinion on ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [AEY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

AEY Stock Performance Analysis:

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [AEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 84.82. With this latest performance, AEY shares gained by 64.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 146.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.28 for ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [AEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.27, while it was recorded at 3.14 for the last single week of trading, and 2.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [AEY] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.31 and a Gross Margin at +16.50. ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.32.

Return on Total Capital for AEY is now -10.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [AEY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.40. Additionally, AEY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [AEY] managed to generate an average of -$21,463 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [AEY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 13.50% of AEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEY stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 461,715, which is approximately 18.384% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; JBF CAPITAL, INC., holding 351,061 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.42 million in AEY stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $0.63 million in AEY stock with ownership of nearly -1.491% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AEY] by around 261,462 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 4,264 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,146,080 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,411,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEY stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 161,935 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1,433 shares during the same period.