why Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.80

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [NYSE: VSH] traded at a low on 06/09/20, posting a -3.75 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $17.46. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2461613 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vishay Intertechnology Inc. stands at 2.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.30%.

The market cap for VSH stock reached $2.53 billion, with 144.79 million shares outstanding and 143.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, VSH reached a trading volume of 2461613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSH shares is $15.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $20, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on VSH stock. On February 04, 2020, analysts increased their price target for VSH shares from 18 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for VSH in the course of the last twelve months was 24.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

How has VSH stock performed recently?

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.55. With this latest performance, VSH shares gained by 2.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.17 for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.60, while it was recorded at 17.65 for the last single week of trading, and 17.99 for the last 200 days.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.73 and a Gross Margin at +24.84. Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.14.

Return on Total Capital for VSH is now 14.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.27. Additionally, VSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH] managed to generate an average of $7,319 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings analysis for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. go to 5.30%.

Insider trade positions for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH]

There are presently around $2,269 million, or 96.10% of VSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,207,290, which is approximately -2.6% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,957,033 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $235.04 million in VSH stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $176.49 million in VSH stock with ownership of nearly 0.699% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [NYSE:VSH] by around 6,923,674 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 11,443,611 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 106,737,430 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,104,715 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSH stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,576,073 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,222,936 shares during the same period.