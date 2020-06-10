Thursday, June 11, 2020
why The AES Corporation [AES] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.86

By Annabelle Farmer

The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] loss -7.55% or -1.13 points to close at $13.84 with a heavy trading volume of 6197119 shares. It opened the trading session at $14.51, the shares rose to $14.59 and dropped to $13.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AES points out that the company has recorded -26.07% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -70.65% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.75M shares, AES reached to a volume of 6197119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The AES Corporation [AES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $16.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for The AES Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $22 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for The AES Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on AES stock. On March 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AES shares from 19 to 16.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AES Corporation is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.82.

Trading performance analysis for AES stock

The AES Corporation [AES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.57. With this latest performance, AES shares gained by 7.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.04 for The AES Corporation [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.04, while it was recorded at 14.12 for the last single week of trading, and 16.43 for the last 200 days.

The AES Corporation [AES]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AES Corporation [AES] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.26 and a Gross Margin at +23.18. The AES Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.96.

Return on Total Capital for AES is now 8.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The AES Corporation [AES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 526.52. Additionally, AES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 619.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.30.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.The AES Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The AES Corporation [AES]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The AES Corporation posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AES Corporation go to 7.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The AES Corporation [AES]

There are presently around $9,337 million, or 95.80% of AES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 90,565,753, which is approximately 2% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 81,387,714 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in AES stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $837.77 million in AES stock with ownership of nearly -4.648% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The AES Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 242 institutional holders increased their position in The AES Corporation [NYSE:AES] by around 42,747,808 shares. Additionally, 310 investors decreased positions by around 45,289,303 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 535,684,412 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 623,721,523 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AES stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,144,514 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 6,210,067 shares during the same period.

