why FedEx Corporation [FDX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $140.46

FedEx Corporation [NYSE: FDX] loss -3.14% or -4.69 points to close at $144.69 with a heavy trading volume of 2226870 shares. It opened the trading session at $145.88, the shares rose to $145.93 and dropped to $142.0957, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FDX points out that the company has recorded -7.61% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -63.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, FDX reached to a volume of 2226870 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FedEx Corporation [FDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FDX shares is $140.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for FedEx Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price from $117 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2020, representing the official price target for FedEx Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $185 to $160, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on FDX stock. On February 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for FDX shares from 167 to 181.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FedEx Corporation is set at 5.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for FDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.91.

Trading performance analysis for FDX stock

FedEx Corporation [FDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.82. With this latest performance, FDX shares gained by 20.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.03 for FedEx Corporation [FDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.72, while it was recorded at 142.71 for the last single week of trading, and 142.89 for the last 200 days.

FedEx Corporation [FDX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FedEx Corporation [FDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.87 and a Gross Margin at +21.27. FedEx Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.77.

Return on Total Capital for FDX is now 13.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FedEx Corporation [FDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.01. Additionally, FDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 93.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FedEx Corporation [FDX] managed to generate an average of $2,255 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.31.FedEx Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

FedEx Corporation [FDX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FedEx Corporation posted 5.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.85/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FedEx Corporation go to -1.65%.

An analysis of insider ownership at FedEx Corporation [FDX]

There are presently around $29,299 million, or 75.80% of FDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FDX stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 26,924,012, which is approximately 3.588% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,733,611 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.1 billion in FDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.6 billion in FDX stock with ownership of nearly 0.901% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FedEx Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 545 institutional holders increased their position in FedEx Corporation [NYSE:FDX] by around 17,390,860 shares. Additionally, 669 investors decreased positions by around 13,049,060 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 165,696,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,135,958 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FDX stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,928,273 shares, while 178 institutional investors sold positions of 2,841,160 shares during the same period.