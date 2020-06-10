why Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $276.71

Becton Dickinson and Company [NYSE: BDX] price plunged by -4.03 percent to reach at -$9.96. A sum of 2330644 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.45M shares. Becton Dickinson and Company shares reached a high of $250.32 and dropped to a low of $237.19 until finishing in the latest session at $237.28.

The one-year BDX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.25. The average equity rating for BDX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BDX shares is $276.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Becton Dickinson and Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Becton Dickinson and Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $283, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on BDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Becton Dickinson and Company is set at 7.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for BDX in the course of the last twelve months was 36.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

BDX Stock Performance Analysis:

Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.95. With this latest performance, BDX shares dropped by -6.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.66 for Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 249.92, while it was recorded at 242.62 for the last single week of trading, and 253.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Becton Dickinson and Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.74 and a Gross Margin at +47.94. Becton Dickinson and Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.14.

Return on Total Capital for BDX is now 6.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.98. Additionally, BDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] managed to generate an average of $17,605 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Becton Dickinson and Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

BDX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Becton Dickinson and Company posted 3.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.05/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Becton Dickinson and Company go to 5.40%.

Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $58,205 million, or 83.70% of BDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,039,280, which is approximately 2.117% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 21,941,534 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.42 billion in BDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.7 billion in BDX stock with ownership of nearly -0.073% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Becton Dickinson and Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 646 institutional holders increased their position in Becton Dickinson and Company [NYSE:BDX] by around 26,949,178 shares. Additionally, 724 investors decreased positions by around 23,549,175 shares, while 204 investors held positions by with 184,919,443 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,417,796 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BDX stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,752,842 shares, while 157 institutional investors sold positions of 4,222,171 shares during the same period.