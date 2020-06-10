Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] is -39.35% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] loss -2.07% on the last trading session, reaching $32.63 price per share at the time. Wells Fargo & Company represents 4.10 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $133.94 billion with the latest information. WFC stock price has been found in the range of $31.51 to $33.08.

If compared to the average trading volume of 49.65M shares, WFC reached a trading volume of 50621106 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $31.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Wells Fargo & Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Underweight rating on WFC stock. On May 04, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for WFC shares from 21 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Company is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 90.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for WFC in the course of the last twelve months was 17.13.

Trading performance analysis for WFC stock

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.09. With this latest performance, WFC shares gained by 28.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.53 for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.48, while it was recorded at 31.33 for the last single week of trading, and 42.73 for the last 200 days.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.98. Wells Fargo & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.86.

Return on Total Capital for WFC is now 4.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 180.61. Additionally, WFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] managed to generate an average of $75,246 per employee.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wells Fargo & Company posted 1.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.15/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wells Fargo & Company go to 5.71%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]

There are presently around $101,581 million, or 75.10% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 323,212,918, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 316,975,534 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.56 billion in WFC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.14 billion in WFC stock with ownership of nearly -1.057% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wells Fargo & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 839 institutional holders increased their position in Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC] by around 158,786,423 shares. Additionally, 1,235 investors decreased positions by around 268,541,886 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 2,621,316,690 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,048,644,999 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WFC stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,446,198 shares, while 381 institutional investors sold positions of 37,606,488 shares during the same period.