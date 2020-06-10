VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] stock Initiated by Maxim Group analyst, price target now $6

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTGN] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.68 during the day while it closed the day at $0.61. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 34.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VTGN stock has inclined by 10.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 39.93% and lost -11.74% year-on date.

The market cap for VTGN stock reached $29.58 million, with 43.16 million shares outstanding and 44.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 662.41K shares, VTGN reached a trading volume of 3796075 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets dropped their target price from $30 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2018, representing the official price target for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on VTGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.06

VTGN stock trade performance evaluation

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.25. With this latest performance, VTGN shares gained by 44.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.29 for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4353, while it was recorded at 0.4964 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6883 for the last 200 days.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for VTGN is now -347.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -351.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -351.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -194.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.94. Additionally, VTGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] managed to generate an average of -$2,732,178 per employee.VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -41.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTGN.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 13.20% of VTGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,206,983, which is approximately 0.199% of the company’s market cap and around 10.27% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 251,656 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in VTGN stocks shares; and ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $88000.0 in VTGN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTGN] by around 218,517 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 356,416 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 1,838,481 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,413,414 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTGN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 171,514 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 149,398 shares during the same period.