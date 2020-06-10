United States Steel Corporation [X] Revenue clocked in at $12.19 billion, down -8.94% YTD: What’s Next?

United States Steel Corporation [NYSE: X] slipped around -0.53 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $10.39 at the close of the session, down -4.85%. United States Steel Corporation stock is now -8.94% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. X Stock saw the intraday high of $10.9552 and lowest of $10.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.90, which means current price is +128.85% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 16.16M shares, X reached a trading volume of 12098866 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United States Steel Corporation [X]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for X shares is $5.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on X stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for United States Steel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2020, representing the official price target for United States Steel Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Steel Corporation is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for X stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47.

How has X stock performed recently?

United States Steel Corporation [X] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.81. With this latest performance, X shares gained by 21.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for X stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.52 for United States Steel Corporation [X]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.55, while it was recorded at 9.90 for the last single week of trading, and 9.91 for the last 200 days.

United States Steel Corporation [X]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United States Steel Corporation [X] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.22 and a Gross Margin at +2.01. United States Steel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.87.

Return on Total Capital for X is now -0.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United States Steel Corporation [X] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.77. Additionally, X Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United States Steel Corporation [X] managed to generate an average of -$22,909 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.United States Steel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for United States Steel Corporation [X]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United States Steel Corporation posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for X. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United States Steel Corporation go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for United States Steel Corporation [X]

There are presently around $1,175 million, or 63.20% of X stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of X stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,210,747, which is approximately 2.825% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,724,611 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $160.79 million in X stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $114.2 million in X stock with ownership of nearly -1.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United States Steel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in United States Steel Corporation [NYSE:X] by around 21,362,989 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 34,199,587 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 52,079,497 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,642,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. X stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,758,034 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 11,205,952 shares during the same period.