Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] is -39.32% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: TNXP] traded at a low on 06/09/20, posting a -2.34 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.71. The results of the trading session contributed to over 13970360 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stands at 7.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.33%.

The market cap for TNXP stock reached $35.50 million, with 24.03 million shares outstanding and 50.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.33M shares, TNXP reached a trading volume of 13970360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock. On February 17, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for TNXP shares from 18 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

How has TNXP stock performed recently?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.33. With this latest performance, TNXP shares dropped by -0.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.02 for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7043, while it was recorded at 0.6839 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8685 for the last 200 days.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.60 and a Current Ratio set at 12.60.

Earnings analysis for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. posted -9.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -9.87/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TNXP.

Insider trade positions for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.70% of TNXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 383,084, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 305,532 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.22 million in TNXP stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $61000.0 in TNXP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:TNXP] by around 644,157 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 54,150 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 251,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 949,878 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNXP stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 644,156 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 39,456 shares during the same period.