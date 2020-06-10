Tapestry Inc. [TPR] Stock trading around $16.55 per share: What’s Next?

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] closed the trading session at $16.55 on 06/09/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.52, while the highest price level was $17.315. The stocks have a year to date performance of -38.64 percent and weekly performance of 14.14 percent. The stock has been moved at -35.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.48M shares, TPR reached to a volume of 6503516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tapestry Inc. [TPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $18.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29 to $16, while MKM Partners kept a Neutral rating on TPR stock. On April 27, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for TPR shares from 18 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.25.

TPR stock trade performance evaluation

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.14. With this latest performance, TPR shares gained by 11.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.88 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.27, while it was recorded at 16.79 for the last single week of trading, and 22.12 for the last 200 days.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc. [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.07 and a Gross Margin at +67.72. Tapestry Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.68.

Return on Total Capital for TPR is now 18.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.62. Additionally, TPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] managed to generate an average of $30,638 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tapestry Inc. [TPR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tapestry Inc. posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to -7.71%.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,476 million, or 93.30% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,056,664, which is approximately 2.254% of the company’s market cap and around 0.31% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 23,413,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $420.97 million in TPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $378.88 million in TPR stock with ownership of nearly 10.759% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tapestry Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 223 institutional holders increased their position in Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR] by around 32,678,741 shares. Additionally, 294 investors decreased positions by around 28,111,481 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 188,174,653 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,964,875 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPR stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,373,197 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 4,769,842 shares during the same period.