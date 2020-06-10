Thursday, June 11, 2020
Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] Stock trading around $24.91 per share: What’s Next?

By Brandon Evans

Synovus Financial Corp. [NYSE: SNV] closed the trading session at $24.91 on 06/09/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.09, while the highest price level was $25.57. The stocks have a year to date performance of -36.45 percent and weekly performance of 26.96 percent. The stock has been moved at -35.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 26.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, SNV reached to a volume of 2348473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNV shares is $25.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Synovus Financial Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $46 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Synovus Financial Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $38, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on SNV stock. On August 27, 2019, analysts increased their price target for SNV shares from 40 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synovus Financial Corp. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNV in the course of the last twelve months was 14.32.

SNV stock trade performance evaluation

Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.96. With this latest performance, SNV shares gained by 26.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.57 for Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.68, while it was recorded at 23.56 for the last single week of trading, and 30.49 for the last 200 days.

Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.78. Synovus Financial Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.43.

Return on Total Capital for SNV is now 11.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.19. Additionally, SNV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] managed to generate an average of $121,217 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Synovus Financial Corp. posted 1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.99/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synovus Financial Corp. go to 8.00%.

Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,029 million, or 79.90% of SNV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,678,379, which is approximately -2.541% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,795,579 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $355.79 million in SNV stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $268.89 million in SNV stock with ownership of nearly 33.448% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synovus Financial Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Synovus Financial Corp. [NYSE:SNV] by around 13,277,297 shares. Additionally, 227 investors decreased positions by around 15,721,279 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 88,459,695 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,458,271 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNV stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,185,780 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 3,908,164 shares during the same period.

Popular Category