Stifel lifts Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Yum! Brands Inc. [NYSE: YUM] closed the trading session at $95.56 on 06/09/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $93.91, while the highest price level was $96.35. The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.13 percent and weekly performance of 3.63 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, YUM reached to a volume of 2048497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUM shares is $89.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Yum! Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Yum! Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $97, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on YUM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum! Brands Inc. is set at 2.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUM in the course of the last twelve months was 53.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

YUM stock trade performance evaluation

Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.63. With this latest performance, YUM shares gained by 10.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.41 for Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.68, while it was recorded at 95.52 for the last single week of trading, and 97.22 for the last 200 days.

Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.82 and a Gross Margin at +50.28. Yum! Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.12.

Return on Total Capital for YUM is now 70.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 56.51. Additionally, YUM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 346.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 215.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] managed to generate an average of $38,059 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.Yum! Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yum! Brands Inc. posted 0.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.87/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum! Brands Inc. go to 4.59%.

Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22,056 million, or 78.60% of YUM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YUM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,425,667, which is approximately -0.297% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 23,908,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.29 billion in YUM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.29 billion in YUM stock with ownership of nearly 1.22% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yum! Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 357 institutional holders increased their position in Yum! Brands Inc. [NYSE:YUM] by around 22,556,490 shares. Additionally, 600 investors decreased positions by around 23,335,975 shares, while 191 investors held positions by with 183,883,225 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 229,775,690 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YUM stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,982,417 shares, while 199 institutional investors sold positions of 1,695,617 shares during the same period.