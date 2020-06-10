Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI] moved up 9.46: Why It’s Important

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: SWBI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.46% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.31%. Over the last 12 months, SWBI stock rose by 97.83%.

The market cap for the stock reached $941.92 million, with 55.06 million shares outstanding and 53.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, SWBI stock reached a trading volume of 3056902 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

SWBI Stock Performance Analysis:

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.31. With this latest performance, SWBI shares gained by 74.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.09 for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.03, while it was recorded at 14.93 for the last single week of trading, and 8.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.60 and a Gross Margin at +30.80. Smith & Wesson Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.88.

Return on Total Capital for SWBI is now 7.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.41. Additionally, SWBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI] managed to generate an average of $9,261 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Smith & Wesson Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $567 million, or 67.50% of SWBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWBI stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 4,611,673, which is approximately 0.575% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,609,220 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.89 million in SWBI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $58.56 million in SWBI stock with ownership of nearly -0.6% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:SWBI] by around 6,012,497 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 7,639,493 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 23,200,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,852,820 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWBI stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,219,512 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 3,054,320 shares during the same period.