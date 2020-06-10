Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG] is 33.81% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sequential Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SQBG] surged by $0.23 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.62 during the day while it closed the day at $0.46. Sequential Brands Group Inc. stock has also gained 215.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SQBG stock has inclined by 141.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.32% and gained 33.81% year-on date.

The market cap for SQBG stock reached $30.38 million, with 65.42 million shares outstanding and 45.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, SQBG reached a trading volume of 67251164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Sequential Brands Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $6 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2017, representing the official price target for Sequential Brands Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while FBR & Co. analysts kept a Outperform rating on SQBG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sequential Brands Group Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQBG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

SQBG stock trade performance evaluation

Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 215.85. With this latest performance, SQBG shares gained by 83.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQBG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.85 for Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2014, while it was recorded at 0.2392 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2829 for the last 200 days.

Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sequential Brands Group Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -64.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQBG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sequential Brands Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 40.70% of SQBG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SQBG stocks are: PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. with ownership of 8,463,319, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; CARLYLE GROUP INC., holding 6,369,812 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 million in SQBG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.34 million in SQBG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Sequential Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SQBG] by around 29,328 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,137,414 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 17,810,246 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,976,988 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SQBG stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 36 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,088,245 shares during the same period.