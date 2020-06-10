Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] Revenue clocked in at $21.30 million, down -43.46% YTD: What’s Next?

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX: SENS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.02%, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 19.06%. Over the last 12 months, SENS stock dropped by -74.86%. The average equity rating for SENS stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $102.82 million, with 203.60 million shares outstanding and 172.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, SENS stock reached a trading volume of 9171731 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]:

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.50, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Hold rating on SENS stock. On November 13, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for SENS shares from 2 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senseonics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SENS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.83.

SENS Stock Performance Analysis:

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.06. With this latest performance, SENS shares dropped by -3.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SENS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.73 for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5525, while it was recorded at 0.4691 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8968 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Senseonics Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] shares currently have an operating margin of -613.41 and a Gross Margin at -91.30. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -542.46.

Return on Total Capital for SENS is now -112.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -195.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -369.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.93. Additionally, SENS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 89.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] managed to generate an average of -$604,969 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

SENS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Senseonics Holdings Inc. posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SENS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. go to 32.10%.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $45 million, or 41.50% of SENS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SENS stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 29,761,683, which is approximately -3.647% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC, holding 15,478,543 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.71 million in SENS stocks shares; and DELPHI MANAGEMENT PARTNERS VIII, L.L.C., currently with $4.9 million in SENS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Senseonics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX:SENS] by around 14,338,132 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 14,801,813 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 61,344,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,484,522 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SENS stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,597,311 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 9,535,939 shares during the same period.