Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES] is -74.06% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [NASDAQ: EYES] price surged by 22.22 percent to reach at $0.28. A sum of 11325115 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 606.89K shares. Second Sight Medical Products Inc. shares reached a high of $1.90 and dropped to a low of $1.51 until finishing in the latest session at $1.54.

Guru’s Opinion on Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES]:

Dougherty & Company have made an estimate for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2015, representing the official price target for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for EYES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

EYES Stock Performance Analysis:

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.00. With this latest performance, EYES shares gained by 46.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EYES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.50 for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2094, while it was recorded at 1.1800 for the last single week of trading, and 4.6099 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Second Sight Medical Products Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES] shares currently have an operating margin of -905.50 and a Gross Margin at +36.31. Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -994.14.

Return on Total Capital for EYES is now -472.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -528.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -648.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -246.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.77. Additionally, EYES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES] managed to generate an average of -$299,929 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

EYES Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. posted -0.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.48/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EYES.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.80% of EYES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EYES stocks are: VERSANT VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 561,612, which is approximately -0.002% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 150,014 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in EYES stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $68000.0 in EYES stock with ownership of nearly 2553.691% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Second Sight Medical Products Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [NASDAQ:EYES] by around 80,237 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 145,188 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 645,044 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 870,469 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EYES stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,589 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 143,481 shares during the same period.