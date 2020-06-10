Seaport Global Securities Initiated Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE: DUK] closed the trading session at $90.32 on 06/09/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $88.93, while the highest price level was $91.07. The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.98 percent and weekly performance of 3.02 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.37M shares, DUK reached to a volume of 2934265 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DUK shares is $92.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DUK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Duke Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Duke Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $112, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Buy rating on DUK stock. On February 18, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DUK shares from 96 to 108.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Energy Corporation is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00.

DUK stock trade performance evaluation

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.02. With this latest performance, DUK shares gained by 10.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.03 for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.65, while it was recorded at 89.88 for the last single week of trading, and 90.37 for the last 200 days.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.81 and a Gross Margin at +28.02. Duke Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.97.

Return on Total Capital for DUK is now 5.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.34. Additionally, DUK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 125.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] managed to generate an average of $130,414 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Duke Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Duke Energy Corporation posted 1.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.98/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Energy Corporation go to 4.08%.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $43,530 million, or 65.30% of DUK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DUK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,773,818, which is approximately 2.955% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 52,639,812 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.84 billion in DUK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.73 billion in DUK stock with ownership of nearly 1.818% of the company’s market capitalization.

700 institutional holders increased their position in Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE:DUK] by around 25,735,998 shares. Additionally, 763 investors decreased positions by around 23,283,261 shares, while 194 investors held positions by with 424,593,494 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 473,612,753 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DUK stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,314,584 shares, while 143 institutional investors sold positions of 2,950,410 shares during the same period.