ROTH Capital Downgrade Iconix Brand Group Inc. [ICON]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Iconix Brand Group Inc. [NASDAQ: ICON] surged by $0.68 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.92 during the day while it closed the day at $1.77. Iconix Brand Group Inc. stock has also gained 88.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ICON stock has inclined by 52.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 55.26% and gained 31.11% year-on date.

The market cap for ICON stock reached $21.03 million, with 11.77 million shares outstanding and 10.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 161.60K shares, ICON reached a trading volume of 2272713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Iconix Brand Group Inc. [ICON]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Iconix Brand Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, FBR & Co. dropped their target price from $8.50 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2017, representing the official price target for Iconix Brand Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Sidoti analysts kept a Neutral rating on ICON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iconix Brand Group Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICON in the course of the last twelve months was 0.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

ICON stock trade performance evaluation

Iconix Brand Group Inc. [ICON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 88.80. With this latest performance, ICON shares gained by 85.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 160.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.07 for Iconix Brand Group Inc. [ICON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8124, while it was recorded at 1.1396 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3412 for the last 200 days.

Iconix Brand Group Inc. [ICON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Iconix Brand Group Inc. [ICON] shares currently have an operating margin of +55.56. Iconix Brand Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.85.

Return on Total Capital for ICON is now 16.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.53. Additionally, ICON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 176.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 122.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Iconix Brand Group Inc. [ICON] managed to generate an average of -$945,025 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Iconix Brand Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Iconix Brand Group Inc. [ICON] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Iconix Brand Group Inc. posted 1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.15/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Iconix Brand Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

Iconix Brand Group Inc. [ICON]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.60% of ICON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICON stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 361,678, which is approximately 1.487% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 105,013 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in ICON stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $100000.0 in ICON stock with ownership of nearly 0.626% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Iconix Brand Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Iconix Brand Group Inc. [NASDAQ:ICON] by around 41,970 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 43,334 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 698,720 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 784,024 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICON stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,160 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 41,958 shares during the same period.