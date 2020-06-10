Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] Revenue clocked in at $293.90 million, down -27.52% YTD: What’s Next?

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [NASDAQ: ROIC] plunged by -$0.8 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $13.42 during the day while it closed the day at $12.80. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stock has also gained 22.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ROIC stock has declined by -12.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -29.13% and lost -27.52% year-on date.

The market cap for ROIC stock reached $1.48 billion, with 115.97 million shares outstanding and 113.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, ROIC reached a trading volume of 2190717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROIC shares is $10.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on ROIC stock. On October 23, 2019, analysts increased their price target for ROIC shares from 19 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROIC in the course of the last twelve months was 52.64.

ROIC stock trade performance evaluation

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.02. With this latest performance, ROIC shares gained by 36.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.44 for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.13, while it was recorded at 12.61 for the last single week of trading, and 14.94 for the last 200 days.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.82 and a Gross Margin at +43.53. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.64.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. go to 8.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,464 million, or 94.20% of ROIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROIC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,800,654, which is approximately -1.455% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,999,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $244.79 million in ROIC stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $149.37 million in ROIC stock with ownership of nearly 69.069% of the company’s market capitalization.

110 institutional holders increased their position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [NASDAQ:ROIC] by around 11,396,769 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 16,436,759 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 79,781,914 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,615,442 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROIC stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 786,386 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 3,647,406 shares during the same period.