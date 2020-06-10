Thursday, June 11, 2020
Range Resources Corporation [RRC] stock Downgrade by MKM Partners analyst, price target now $6

By Caleb Clifford

Range Resources Corporation [NYSE: RRC] price plunged by -5.98 percent to reach at -$0.48. A sum of 8525985 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.23M shares. Range Resources Corporation shares reached a high of $7.83 and dropped to a low of $7.23 until finishing in the latest session at $7.55.

The one-year RRC stock forecast points to a potential downside of -51.91. The average equity rating for RRC stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Range Resources Corporation [RRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RRC shares is $4.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RRC stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Range Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Range Resources Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Range Resources Corporation is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

RRC Stock Performance Analysis:

Range Resources Corporation [RRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.78. With this latest performance, RRC shares gained by 22.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.79 for Range Resources Corporation [RRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.23, while it was recorded at 6.97 for the last single week of trading, and 4.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Range Resources Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Range Resources Corporation [RRC] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.39 and a Gross Margin at -36.65. Range Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -66.00.

Return on Total Capital for RRC is now -16.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Range Resources Corporation [RRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.10. Additionally, RRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Range Resources Corporation [RRC] managed to generate an average of -$2,620,684 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Range Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

RRC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Range Resources Corporation posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Range Resources Corporation go to 10.09%.

Range Resources Corporation [RRC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,337 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RRC stocks are: SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 31,056,537, which is approximately 8.003% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 30,400,378 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $244.12 million in RRC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $209.14 million in RRC stock with ownership of nearly -5.99% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Range Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Range Resources Corporation [NYSE:RRC] by around 50,546,266 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 52,825,976 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 187,624,616 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 290,996,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RRC stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,291,018 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 28,251,384 shares during the same period.

Previous articleSenseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] Revenue clocked in at $21.30 million, down -43.46% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleAlliance Global Partners Initiated OpGen Inc. [OPGN]. What else is Wall St. saying?

