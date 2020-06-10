Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. [PPBI] Stock trading around $24.47 per share: What’s Next?

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: PPBI] price plunged by -8.63 percent to reach at -$2.31. A sum of 2463867 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 660.20K shares. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. shares reached a high of $26.02 and dropped to a low of $24.185 until finishing in the latest session at $24.47.

The one-year PPBI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.5. The average equity rating for PPBI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. [PPBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPBI shares is $26.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2019, representing the official price target for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $44, while FBR & Co. kept a Outperform rating on PPBI stock. On January 24, 2017, analysts increased their price target for PPBI shares from 38 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for PPBI in the course of the last twelve months was 21.72.

PPBI Stock Performance Analysis:

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. [PPBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.47. With this latest performance, PPBI shares gained by 17.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.96 for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. [PPBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.66, while it was recorded at 24.45 for the last single week of trading, and 27.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. [PPBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.91. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.16.

Return on Total Capital for PPBI is now 7.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. [PPBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.69. Additionally, PPBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. [PPBI] managed to generate an average of $157,125 per employee.

PPBI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.63/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. go to 8.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. [PPBI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,303 million, or 58.80% of PPBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,851,435, which is approximately -1.498% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,741,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $207.31 million in PPBI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $165.53 million in PPBI stock with ownership of nearly 3.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:PPBI] by around 11,340,607 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 10,033,653 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 64,616,799 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,991,059 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPBI stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,798,573 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 1,750,707 shares during the same period.