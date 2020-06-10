Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] gain 34.03% so far this year. What now?

Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE: OTIS] plunged by -$0.61 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $61.46 during the day while it closed the day at $60.65. Otis Worldwide Corporation stock has also gained 12.00% of its value over the past 7 days.

The market cap for OTIS stock reached $26.27 billion, with 433.10 million shares outstanding and 433.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.34M shares, OTIS reached a trading volume of 4608828 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTIS shares is $58.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Otis Worldwide Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Otis Worldwide Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Otis Worldwide Corporation is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02.

OTIS stock trade performance evaluation

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.00.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.35 for Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.97, while it was recorded at 58.27 for the last single week of trading.

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.42 and a Gross Margin at +29.17. Otis Worldwide Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.51.

Return on Total Capital for OTIS is now 73.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 61.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 68.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.94. Additionally, OTIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] managed to generate an average of $16,174 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.39.Otis Worldwide Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Otis Worldwide Corporation go to 4.30%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Otis Worldwide Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE:OTIS] by around 3,521,744 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,521,744 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OTIS stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,521,744 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.