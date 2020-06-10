Okta Inc. [OKTA] stock Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $205

Okta Inc. [NASDAQ: OKTA] loss -2.73% on the last trading session, reaching $180.07 price per share at the time. Okta Inc. represents 122.69 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.15 billion with the latest information. OKTA stock price has been found in the range of $179.86 to $187.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, OKTA reached a trading volume of 2983159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Okta Inc. [OKTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OKTA shares is $190.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OKTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Okta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $150 to $155. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Okta Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $144, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on OKTA stock. On March 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for OKTA shares from 145 to 150.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Okta Inc. is set at 9.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for OKTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 53.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for OKTA in the course of the last twelve months was 403.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

Trading performance analysis for OKTA stock

Okta Inc. [OKTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.84. With this latest performance, OKTA shares gained by 6.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OKTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.83 for Okta Inc. [OKTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 160.81, while it was recorded at 185.46 for the last single week of trading, and 129.46 for the last 200 days.

Okta Inc. [OKTA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Okta Inc. [OKTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.12 and a Gross Margin at +72.80. Okta Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.65.

Return on Total Capital for OKTA is now -17.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Okta Inc. [OKTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 272.43. Additionally, OKTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 244.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Okta Inc. [OKTA] managed to generate an average of -$92,933 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Okta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Okta Inc. [OKTA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Okta Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 54.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OKTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Okta Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Okta Inc. [OKTA]

There are presently around $17,360 million, or 82.00% of OKTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OKTA stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 11,011,526, which is approximately 3.728% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,351,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.92 billion in OKTA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.8 billion in OKTA stock with ownership of nearly -0.88% of the company’s market capitalization.

274 institutional holders increased their position in Okta Inc. [NASDAQ:OKTA] by around 8,197,821 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 5,159,081 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 80,416,208 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,773,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OKTA stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,056,491 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 621,549 shares during the same period.